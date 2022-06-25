SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Supervisor Matt Dorsey made a big splash at the opening night of “The Prom” on Wednesday at the Golden Gate Theatre when he declared June 22 ‘Golden Gate Theatre Day’ in San Francisco.

Theatre fans were delighted to be back in seats at the Golden Gate Theatre this week, and the show of choice held special meaning. “The Prom”—which originated on Broadway— is a show about love and what it takes for some people to let their love be known.

This honor was in celebration of Golden Gate Theatre’s 100 year anniversary.



I must say, I forgot how much these performers dance their hearts out in this show. pic.twitter.com/VMIFZOk3wP — Tori Gaines (@ToriDoesNewsNow) June 23, 2022

The show’s opening night on June 22 was extra special because it fell the week before San Francisco’s Pride celebrations kickoff in the city, and it also falls on the 100 year anniversary of the theatre. City Supervisor Matt Dorsey of District 6 was there for opening night, in place of Mayor London Breed who tested positive for COVID this week.

Supervisor Dorsey pronounced June 22 to be Golden Gate Theatre Day in San Francisco. Speaking of the theatre he said, “They know how to tell a story with real, lived experiences and make us laugh all at the same time. And with that I would like to present this proclamation which declares June 22nd Golden Gate Theatre Day in the city and county of San Francisco.”

Supervisory Dorsey went on to say that this show in particular highlights the values that San Francisco has long upheld, “People have a right to love who they want, and their love shouldn’t be dictated by anyone.” “The Prom” will be showing at the Golden Gate Theatre through July 17, for more information please visit the website.