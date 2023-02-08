SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A local supervisor is apologizing for raising his middle finger during a gathering held to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement from Supervisor Shamann Walton’s office. This comes after the District 10 office and its staff members reported that they received threatening calls and emails for weeks.

San Francisco County District 10 Supervisor Walton’s office alleges that on Wed., Feb. 1, a person “harassed and threatened” Walton while he was attending an event for Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating at the hands of Memphis police in January. The gathering took place at City Hall, and many local leaders came out to speak.

Walton’s office identified the alleged harasser at the event as Adroa Anderson. The office writes that staff members knew of Anderson as someone who allegedly harassed and stalked Supervisor Walton several times right outside of City Hall. Anderson reportedly got ahold of a bullhorn at the event, and Walton’s office alleges that he began yelling at the supervisor.

During what the office is calling an “attack,” by Anderson, Walton raised his middle finger and flipped Anderson off, the statement said. “This action from Supervisor Walton, as a result of continued harassment from this person, was wrong.”

Although freedom of speech is a right, this individual’s actions are a dishonor to the memory of Tyre Nichols and extremely disrespectful to the Black Community. Office of Supervisor Shamann Walton

Walton’s office writes that he apologized for his actions and has sought counsel from Black leaders who have felt targeted with threats of violence in the past. Walton will not be filing charges against Anderson.

This isn’t the first time Anderson has been in headlines. In 2020, Anderson was arrested for allegedly attacking a conservative protestor in San Francisco.