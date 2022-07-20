The City and County of San Francisco logo, located in San Francisco County, California. (Photo courtesy City and County of San Francisco)

(BCN) — A ballot measure aimed to maximize voter participation will head to the November ballot after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the measure on Tuesday.

If passed by voters, the measure would move elections to even years instead of odd years for the mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer.

According to Supervisor Dean Preston, who put forth the measure, presidential elections — which take place on even years — have seen nearly twice the voter turnout than in odd years.

“This measure is about making sure low income voters and communities of color have a greater voice in electing the most powerful positions in San Francisco,” said Preston in a statement. “It’s a common sense policy that encourages local democracy and saves the city millions of dollars.”

Preston claims that more than 55 cities in California have switched their odd year cycles to even year election cycles over the last five years, including Los Angeles and San Jose.

The measure is endorsed by California Common Cause, RepresentUs and Asian Americans Advancing Justice— Asian Law Caucus.

The consolidated election schedule will also save the city money, according to an analysis released on June 28 by the City Controller’s office. In total, the measure is projected to decrease the cost of government by approximately $6.9 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-2024 and in subsequent odd-numbered years.

A poll taken on the measure in early June shows overwhelming support, Preston said. For voters likely to cast their ballot in November, 74 percent said they would vote yes after hearing information on the proposal.

