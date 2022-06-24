The U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(KRON) – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey early Friday when it issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, will allow individual states to decide the legality of abortion, which from 1973 until now had been a constitutionally-protected right in many circumstances.

The majority opinion was joined by five conservative justices (Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett); Chief Justice John Roberts issued an opinion concurring in the judgment. The three liberal justices (Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer) dissented.

