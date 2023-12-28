(BCN) — A surfer who was reported to possibly be in distress at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica Thursday morning was located and successfully made their way to shore, the North County Fire Authority said. The surfer was located with the help of the United States Coast Guard.

Earlier, crews responded to a report of a possible surfer in distress. The fire authority wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. about the emergency response, which is also involving the U.S. Coast Guard.

People are advised to avoid the area and to be aware of dangerous surf conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the Central and Northern California coastline that is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.