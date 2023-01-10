A crash happened Thursday afternoon on Nov. 24 in the Yerba Buena Tunnel (Image Courtesy of Citizen App).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surveillance video from a Thanksgiving Day crash on the Bay Bridge involving a Tesla in “Full Self-Driving” mode has been released.

Video from the crash shows as the white Tesla Model S shifts over to the fast lane before quickly braking. The unexpected deceleration then leads to an eight-vehicle pileup.

The video was originally obtained and posted online by The Intercept.

The late-November crash closed lanes of traffic during a busy holiday. Eighteen people were impacted by the crash, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to KRON4. Eight adults and eight minors were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after the driver of the Tesla Model S told authorities that the vehicle was operating using the automated-driving system.

The NHTSA announced it would be sending a second team to investigate a separate crash in Ohio that also involved a Tesla that may have been using the automated-driving system. The NHTSA has investigated a total of 35 crashes that potentially involved Tesla’s autopilot driving system. A total of 19 people died in the crashes.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.