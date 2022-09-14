(KRON) — A new study on students returning back to school says that many parents are so worried about school security they would choose to arm teachers, according to FinanceBuzz.

More than half of those surveyed stated that potential school shootings and school safety were the top concerns parents had when stepping into the 2022-2023 school year. Forty-three percent of those surveyed stated that school security is a major concern.

One of the more surprising results of the survey is that 28% of parents stated they are in favor of arming teachers with guns. Only about one third of those surveyed stated that security at their child’s school is currently adequate. Twenty-four percent of the parents who participated in the study said that they were considering homeschooling their child due to safety concerns.

The survey delved even deeper into the school safety issue and examined whether or not parents will be buying their children bulletproof backpacks. Over a third of parents had no idea the backpacks even exist.

Image courtesy of FinanceBuzz

Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said that the risk of COVID-19 or other health issues was a big concern for them when sending students back to school. However, 14% of parents said that they would still send their child to school if the child had mild COVID-19 symptoms. Men are nearly twice as likely to send their child to school with COVID-19 symptoms as women are in the same scenario.

Teacher staffing issues were also a big concern for parents. Just over a third of parents surveyed said that staffing shortages in their school district worried them. Thirty-one percent of those surveyed said that teachers at their child’s school deserve to be paid more, but when they were asked to share what a fair salary for teachers would be the average amount shared was $55,045.

FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,000 U.S. parents on issues relating to children in August of 2022. To review the full study, please visit the website.