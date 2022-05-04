(KRON) — A 26-year-old man who police say attacked an elderly man with a skateboard in San Leandro on Monday has been charged with attempted murder. The incident took place on Monday at about 8:00 p.m. on the 16200 block of East 14th Street in Unincorporated San Leandro. Deputies responded to a report of a violent attack and located the victim, a 75-year-old man, suffering from significant head and facial trauma.

Officers also located Rafael Bentancourt who was attempting to flee the crime scene and conceal a skateboard, police say. He was detained without incident.

The victim, who has not been named, remains in serious condition at a local hospital. “We are hopeful he will survive his injuries,” said the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in a statement to KRON4.

“After talking with my staff and reviewing the video, I was greatly disturbed by this unprovoked and senseless act of violence against an elderly community member. I immediately committed the full resources of the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau,” said Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern.

The Alameda County District Attorney has charged Betancourt with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. Anyone with additional information or video is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.