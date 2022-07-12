SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been apprehended after a carjacking on Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.

A rookie officer with the San Jose Police Department pulled over a driver due to vehicle code violations. The driver then got out of the car and fled the scene on foot before carjacking another driver. The carjacking victim escaped and police were able to apprehend the suspect.

After arresting the suspect, police searched his vehicle and learned that he was a felon in possession of multiple firearms. His significant other was also in the passenger seat of his vehicle, and police later learned she also had felony warrants. Both parties are heading to jail, according to police.