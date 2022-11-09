A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties crashed into a gas station in Hacienda Heights, where he was surrounded by police.

Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said the pursuit started near the border of Fullerton and Buena Park with an attempted stop for unknown traffic violations.

The suspect had been driving a white van he’d stolen in Anaheim. Later, he bailed from the van and stole a white pickup truck from the driveway of a Whittier home where he had a scuffle with the residents and their dog.

The suspect was reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour on surface streets, crashing into other cars, driving on the wrong side of the road, crossing over center dividers and blowing through red lights.

In La Habra, the driver turned into a cul-de-sac with police behind him. He appeared to be trapped, but then whipped the truck around and weaved through several police cruisers and back onto surface streets.

Near the end of the pursuit in Hacienda Heights, sparks could be seen coming from beneath the truck. The driver crashed into several cars before rolling to a stop in front of a gas station, where police rammed the vehicle.

The driver attempted to back up, but was surrounded by police, who fired shots.

He was removed from the pickup truck, seemingly able to walk on his own, and arrested. Video from Sky5 showed police placing the suspect onto a gurney, into an ambulance and being taken to the hospital.