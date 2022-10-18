RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As the police were heading to to the crash, another call came in reporting a stolen vehicle.

Officers later determined that the suspect had gone to a local car dealership and pretended to be a customer looking to purchase a vehicle. As the dealership’s employees were preparing the sales contract, the suspect allegedly snagged the car keys and fled the dealership in the stolen vehicle.

As the suspect was rushing to get out of the area, they crashed into another vehicle then fled the scene on foot. RPD officers were able to find the suspect nearby and took them into custody without further incident, and the suspect was booked into the RPD jail.