Suspect arrested after homicide victim found wrapped in sleeping bag in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/KRON) — Metro police arrested 19-year-old Michael Miller as the suspect in the murder of 47-year-old Raul James Salazar. Salazar’s body was found in a desert area of the northeast Valley with multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 20.

Homicide detectives took Miller into custody on Sept. 24 without incident at a resident located in the 4600 block of Stacey Avenue. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of open murder.

Red Rock Search and Rescue discovered Salazar when they were searching for a missing person in the area of State Route 147, mile marker 13. His body was wrapped in a sleeping bag.

Metro’s Homicide Section recovered evidence at the scene that indicated Salazar was murdered at a different location before his body was transported to the area it was discovered.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a house fire in 2003 left Miller severely disfigured and disabled. The fire broke out when he was 3 years old and he’s used a wheelchair ever since. His 4-year-old cousin was killed in the fire, the Review-Journal reports.