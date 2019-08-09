Suspect arrested after strong arm robbery on UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY (KRON) — UC Berkeley Police Department responded to a robbery on campus Wednesday evening.

Around 8:17 p.m., a woman was walking near the Valley Life Science building on the main UC Berkeley campus when a man approached her and took her cell phone.

According to authorities, the victim struggled with the suspect before the suspect fled on foot.

Police found the suspect walking nearby in Spieker Plaza where they arrested him for robbery.

They have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jordan Fleming of Richmond.

UCPD has provided the following safety tips:

If you have any information on this crime, or a crime related, police urge you to call UCPD Criminal Investigation Bureau (510) 642-0472.