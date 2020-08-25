Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Concord

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect who assaulted an elderly man earlier this month has been arrested.

Lennon Desmond Puldagrealy is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on an $180,000 bail for the alleged assault.

Concord police say they couldn’t have made the arrest without the help of the community. They tweeted out thanking people for the “likes”, “shares”, “comments”, and calls.

Video of the incident was posted to Concord police department’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News