Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect who assaulted an elderly man earlier this month has been arrested.

Lennon Desmond Puldagrealy is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on an $180,000 bail for the alleged assault.

Concord police say they couldn’t have made the arrest without the help of the community. They tweeted out thanking people for the “likes”, “shares”, “comments”, and calls.

1/3 Thanks to our community’s assistance we have captured the suspect who assaulted an elderly man downtown earlier this month.

On 8/3 at 1pm the elderly man was walking on the 1800 block of Colfax St when the suspect Lennon Desmond Puldagrealy pushed him to the ground. pic.twitter.com/D3wDddGc2x — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) August 25, 2020

Video of the incident was posted to Concord police department’s Facebook page.

