Suspect arrested in connection to viral video of assault and robbery of elderly man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco police confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection to an assault and robbery that went viral after it was caught on camera.
The video shows an Asian man being robbed and assaulted with a stick by a black man while collecting cans in the Bayview neighborhood as onlookers taunted him.
A person recording the incident ridiculed the victim by telling him to “go get your cans,” as the man was chased again as he tried to retrieve the shopping cart. At one point, the person said: “I hate Asians.”
Viewers be advised, as the video below contains foul language and content you may find disturbing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
This is developing story and will be updated as information comes in.
