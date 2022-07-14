The City of South San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the South San Francisco Police Department)

(BCN) — Police in South San Francisco have arrested a man in connection with numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Vincent Patrick Gaxiola, 29, was arrested on suspicion of several theft and drug-related crimes, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

On Wednesday at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to numerous reports of a suspicious man walking in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood and checking the door handles of vehicles.

Responding officers located Gaxiola in the area, and he was taken into custody.

Police said he matched the description provided by callers and was positively identified in several video camera recordings checking the door handles of vehicles.

Police searched Gaxiola and located numerous items of likely stolen property that included clothing, keys to vehicles and residences, binoculars, a golf range finder and a residential garage door opener.

