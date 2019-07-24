Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco crosswalk crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Richmond man was arrested in connection to a crash last month that left a 30-year-old man dead, San Francisco police announced Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of June 27 at 1st Street and Howard Street in San Francisco.

Police say the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Hansel, of Oakland, failed to yield when he allegedly hit the victim in the crosswalk.

The victim, an Oakland resident, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash, but later died.

The suspect was arrested on vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield charges.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The police department reminds drivers to be mindful of pedestrians and bicyclists in the road.