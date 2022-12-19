SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a fatal Hallidie Plaza stabbing from September.

Officers arrested Aaron Jones, 29, of San Francisco on Thursday somewhere near Fifth and Mission streets, according to police. Jones was arrested and booked into jail on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing a man to death in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 in Hallidie Plaza on Market Street, police said in a news release Monday.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police didn’t say how they identified Jones as a possible suspect nor did they release any information about a possible motive for the stabbing. Anyone with information can call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.