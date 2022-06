SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was the city’s 11th homicide this year.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.