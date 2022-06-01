SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department has arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting that took place on May 31, according to a Facebook post.

The SLPD Communications center received reports of a shooting near Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard on May 31 at around 2:51p.m. According to police, once officers arrived on scene they located an adult man lying in the middle of the street. Officers saw that the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Officers and emergency medical personnel began to provide life-saving measures before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital for car. Police say the victim has since died of his injuries.

SLPD Detectives also responded to the scene to begin an investigation. According to police, detectives learned of a connection between the suspect and the victim and began interviews. It was at this time that officers learned the fight between the suspect and victim may have started due to a disagreement about ownership of a trailer.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ciprian Alexandru Tudor, 37, of San Leandro. Tudor was located and arrested around 5:15p.m. in Pleasanton. When officers arrested Tudor he was in possession of six rifles, but it is not yet known if these weapons were involved in the shooting.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing and will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office on June 11, according to police. This is the second homicide in the city of San Leandro this year.

“The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are pleased to have made a swift arrest in this case, and we hope this brings some solace to those who knew the victim,” said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas.