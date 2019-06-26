Suspect arrested in Oakland hit-and-run that killed mother, young boy

OAKLAND (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the hit and run crash that killed a young boy and his mother in Oakland earlier this year.

Rasenoch Allen, 27, was arrested in Virginia with the help of the U.S. Marshals, according to the Oakland Police Department.

30-year-old Alma Vasquez and her 6-year-old son Angel were killed in the crash on the night of April 13.

The two, along with Angel’s 20-year-old uncle, were walking in a marked crosswalk headed to the laundromat near 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. when a driver hit them and fled the scene.

The car involved, a black Mercedes, was later found abandoned in an area of Oakland.