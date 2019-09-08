Suspect arrested over a year after sexually assaulting teen girl in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault case in June of 2018, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials arrested 22-year-old Matthew Hann from Half Moon Bay at his home on Friday.

22-year-old Matthew Hann (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

Last summer, the victim had reported to authorities that she was assaulted by an unknown man as she was walking her dog on the Coast Side Trail.

Officials say the 15-year-old was finally able to fight off the suspect and run away.

An investigation was started, however, authorities did not have enough information to identify the man.

Recently, the teenage girl saw an article about a sexual assault involving Hann, whom she immediately recognized as the man you assaulted her.

This led to Hann’s arrest for assault with intent to commit rape and sexual penetration with force on a minor.

Police are asking you to call (650) 363-4055 if you have any information on the suspect or have been victimized by him.