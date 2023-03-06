GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in Gilroy on Monday morning, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. law enforcement and medical crews arrived at the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street after receiving a report of a stabbing. Officers located a man who had been stabbed by an unknown assailant, according to police.

The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build. Police say the suspect is wearing a gray shirt featuring a highlighter yellow Adidas logo and a black Raiders baseball cap with gray trim.

Suspect photos (Photos courtesy of Gilroy Police Department)

Police say the attack seemed unprovoked, and the victim does not know the suspect. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and if community members spot him they are asked to call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Silve at 408-846-0335. Callers can choose to leave information anonymously.