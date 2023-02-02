NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to over 20 commercial burglaries in the area. Steven Jose Paulino, a Napa resident, was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody, according to a social media post from the Napa Police Department.

Paulino was contacted on Trower Avenue near Vintage High and arrested. He was booked into Napa County Jail.

“A huge thank you to our community for the extra sets of eyes and to Grocery Outlet for their video surveillance which provided a huge help in identifying Paulino and his vehicle,” said Napa PD. “We can’t express the importance of quality video surveillance.”