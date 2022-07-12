CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Martinez man is behind bars and facing an $8 million bail in connection with sexual assaults in the East Bay, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Investigation Division of the CCC Sheriff served a search warrant on July 7 at a Martinez residence. Detectives arrested Martinez resident Christopher David Owens, 39.

Detectives named Owens as a suspect in multiple sexual assaults that occurred in the Pacheco area in 2022. Throughout the investigation detectives worked with other law enforcement agencies that identified Owens as a suspect in their cases as well. Law enforcement believes that Owens may be involved in at least three cases in the Bay Area including a 2017 rape in Walnut Creek, a rape in Concord in 2017, and an attempted rape in Pleasant Hill in 2020.

Owens has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges of sexual assault and other felonies, and is being held on $8 million bail. Detectives shared their case with Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. Afterwards Owens was charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit rape, forced oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object, elder abuse, and sexual battery.

These cases are still under investigation, and at this time detectives believe there may be additional victims. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. Detective A. Kotchevar can be contacted at 925-313-2623 or by email at akotc@so.cccounty.us. To provide tips or leave an anonymous message email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592.