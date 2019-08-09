Suspect identified in deadly Orange County stabbings

ORANGE COUNTY (AP/CNN) — Authorities have identified two of four people investigators say were killed by a gang member who went on a stabbing rampage in Southern California.

The Orange County coroner’s office says Thursday that Pascual Rioja Lorenzo was killed at a Santa Ana Subway restaurant where he worked. The 39-year-old lived in neighboring Garden Grove, where the two-hour wave of violence began Wednesday.

#OCSDPIO The Orange County Coroner division is releasing ID of two victims from yesterday's homicides in Garden Grove and Santa Ana. The ID of two additional victims are pending next of kin notifications. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 8, 2019

Officials say 58-year-old Robert Parker of Orange was stabbed to death at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana.

The two other people killed were not immediately identified by authorities. But one of them was identified by his son as a hard-working immigrant originally from Romania. Erwin Hauprich said his father, 62-year-old Helmuth Hauprich, died after being stabbed at his Garden Grove apartment complex.

Two other people were wounded.

Police arrested Zachary Castaneda.

Public defenders who represent Castaneda in other cases did not immediately return messages seeking comment.