OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– A woman suspected of fatally shooting her former boyfriend in Oakland’s Dimond District in April has been arrested and charged with murder.

Tiffany York, 37, was taken into custody at San Francisco State University on May 25 and charged with murder for allegedly gunning down 41-year-old Akobi Winston, according to court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that on April 22, York shot Winston once in the chest after an argument in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Winston died at the scene but investigators identified York as a suspect by reviewing surveillance video from the area, as well as “other digital evidence,” according to prosecutors.

In addition to murder, York is charged with shooting at an unoccupied vehicle and carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, among other things.

She is being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Her next court appearance, during which she can enter a plea, is scheduled for June 21 in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.