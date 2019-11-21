Suspect in deadly BART stabbing makes first court appearance

DUBLIN (KRON) — The man accused of stabbing another man to death on a BART train Tuesday afternoon appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

The Alameda County District Attorney formally filed charges against Jermaine Jeremiah Brim, which include murder, two counts of attempted second degree robbery and two counts of attempted carjacking.

Brim is accused of stabbing the victim, Oliver Williams, during a fight that began after Brim allegedly tried to steal a pair of shoes from another BART passenger.

According to court documents obtained by KRON4, Brim had previously been released from custody in a felony firearm case in San Francisco County Superior Court.

Tuesday’s stabbing occurred on a BART train near the South Hayward station.

BART officials said Wednesday that Brim had walked away from a San Leandro psychiatric facility prior to the stabbing.

He was then listed as an at-risk missing person.