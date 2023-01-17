SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:10 p.m. on New Year’s Day and arrived to find an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted with a life-threatening injury. He succumbed to his injury on Jan. 9 and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

Livingston was identified as a suspect after a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the incident. He was arrested by the San Jose PD Covert Response Unit in San Jose on Jan. 10. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said.

It was the city’s first homicide of 2023.