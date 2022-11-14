SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who attacked customers and an employee at a Terra Linda McDonald’s was taken into custody following a four-hour standoff with police, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Robert Michael Chernoff, 35 of Novato, was arrested on felony charges stemming from threatening victims and assaulting them with an unknown aerosol spray, hand strikes and a knife he attempted to stab them with, according to the San Rafael PD’s press release.

Officers first responded to the incident at McDonald’s on Merrydale Road in Terra Linda at 1:50 p.m., the release states. On arriving, officers located Chernoff outside the restaurant. He was uncooperative and refused to discard the knife he was holding. Officers evacuated the restaurant and the surrounding area.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with establishing a safety perimeter while San Rafael PD tried to keep the suspect contained. The safety perimeter resulted in the closure of Merrydale Road, Willow Avenue and Redwood Highway.

The San Rafael/Novato Regional Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene to try and de-escalate the situation. For four hours negotiations were ongoing with numerous attempts made to convince Chernoff to surrender peacefully, the release states. Chernoff continued to be uncooperative and grew increasingly agitated. After determining that negotiation efforts were becoming futile and that Chernoff remained a public safety threat, an arrest response team was established to try and take him into custody.

Warnings were issued to Chernoff to drop the knife and that force might be necessary if he chose not to surrender peacefully. The suspect continued to be uncooperative and refused to drop the knife.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The arrest team deployed less-than-lethal munitions and a police K9 to detain Chernoff. After being bit by the K9, Chernoff broke free and put the dog into a headlock. The arrest team deployed a taser and were successful in freeing the K9 and taking Chernoff into custody.

Chernoff was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for an injury where the K9 bit him. He was then booked into Marin County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon/knife, felony criminal threats, misdemeanor assault and battery, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing police officers and misdemeanor harming a police K9.

No one else was injured in the incident. The police K9 received a small scuff to its nose, according to SRPD. The motivation behind the attack remains under investigation.