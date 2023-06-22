SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect allegedly involved in a deadly Richmond District assault that left a woman and a dog dead was shot by police and later died of his injuries Thursday morning. According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers from Richmond Station were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of 31st Avenue at 2:39 a.m. this morning for a report of an aggravated assault in progress.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers made contact with an 84-year-old male victim in the doorway of the home. At this time, the suspect, a 37-year-old man, advanced toward the victim and the officer with a knife from inside the home. The officer shot the suspect at this point, according to SFPD.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and began rendering aid to the suspect. Medical personnel were also summoned to the scene.

The 84-year-old victim told police that the suspect had assaulted a 76-year-old woman inside the home. Officers discovered the woman dead, along with a dog, that was also found deceased in the home.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The male victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos, taken by KRON4 Reporter Will Tran, show a road closure on 31st Avenue as police continue to investigate the shooting.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, along with the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A town hall regarding the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident will be held within 10 days, police said.

Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond District, released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Early this morning I was informed of an officer involved shooting that occurred in the Richmond District. This is a tragic incident, and together we mourn the loss of life. When one household is hurt, our entire community is impacted. My heart and thoughts are with the family.

We are expecting more details of the incident to be released to the public as the investigation continues to unfold. I’m in close communication with our Police Department and Richmond District Police Station, our shared goal will continue to drive us working together to ensure the Richmond is safe.”