Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Suspect in stolen car chase shot by Santa Clara police in San Jose

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FS Police Lights_1523150828205.jpg_39339293_ver1.0_640_360_1535655708460.jpg.jpg

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in San Jose. 

According to authorities, San Jose police officers responded to the area of Mayellen Avenue and Scott Street around 5:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting involving Santa Clara police officers at the end of a stolen car chase. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

No San Jose police officers were involved. 

There were no other reported injuries. 

Police are not looking for any other suspects. 

Officials with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker with the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News