Suspect in stolen car crashes into South SF cemetery after police chase

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police arrested a carjacking suspect in a stolen car Friday night after a chase ended with the suspect crashing into another car and through the fence of a cemetery in Colma.

Eliyas Tesfaye Bayu, 25, of Oakland is suspected of stealing a car about 9 p.m. from a parking lot in the 400 block of Collins Road in Colma.

The car’s owner spotted the theft and followed the suspect into South San Francisco while calling 911, according to South San Francisco Police.

Officers found the suspect and car on El Camino Real, where they tried to pull it over. Bayu didn’t stop and led them on a high-speed chase through San Bruno and South San Francisco before finally losing control of the stolen car in the 1800 block of Hillside Boulevard in Colma, according to police.

The suspect crashed into an occupied parked car and then went through the fence of a cemetery. Police then took him into custody on suspicion of vehicle theft and felony evading.

An investigation also showed Bayu had a $100,000 arrest warrant and was suspected in a carjacking in Alameda County. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

The people inside the parked car were treated and released from a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.