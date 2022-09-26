SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A man led San Leandro police officers on a foot chase after he attempted to rob a convenience store on Monday, according to a statement from police.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday morning, officers were called to an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 East 14th Street. After arriving at the scene, officers met two victims who reported that a suspect pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings. The suspect fled the store without stealing anything, according to police.

As officers were at the scene they spotted the suspect across the street. The suspect was armed with a handgun and extended magazine, according to police. The suspect fled the scene on foot and both officers pursued him for about two blocks before he fired at them. No officers were struck by the gunfire.

In the 100 block of Durant Avenue, officers finally caught up to the suspect. Police say the suspect then pointed the gun at himself and threatened to commit suicide. Several officers at the scene who had been trained in crisis intervention attempted to deescalate the incident. At this time police say the suspect lowered his gun and fled on foot again.

According to police the officers did not pursue the suspect again for safety reasons. The suspect was not located, but his firearm was found in the 100 block of East 14th Street. Detectives arrived at the 7-Eleven store to collect surveillance video and evidence.

The suspect is a Hispanic man in his 40s, and he was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and tan pants.