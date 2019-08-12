Suspect sought in fatal shooting at San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose continue to search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in a shopping center over the weekend.

It happened late Saturday on the 1700 block of Story Road near King Road.

According to police, the victim reportedly crashed in the shopping center parking lot after the shooting.

The driver was in a red sedan.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

Check back for updates.

