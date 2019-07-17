Suspect steals $25,000 worth of bicycles in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole $25,000 worth in bicycles in Marin County, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning, officials say Mike’s Bikes at 1 Gate 6 Road in Sausalito was broken into.

Authorities say the suspect stole multiple bikes worth over $25,000.

The sheriff’s office says the logo on the back of the suspect’s sweatshirt appears to be customized.

“The subject made entry into the business and proceeded to steal multiple bicycles,” said Sgt. Brenton Schneider.

Detectives are now going through surveillance video trying to identify the suspect.

“He’s seen wearing a gray sweatshirt that has a pretty distinct logo on the back and we’re asking that anybody that sees those photographs to take a look at the logo on the back of the sweatshirt,” Sgt. Schneider said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call (415) 473-7386.

KRON4’s Michelle Kingston asked, but the store manager did not want to go on camera, but is hopeful the man who broke into his store is identified and caught.

