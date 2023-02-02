Authorities have surrounded a suspect they say fired multiple shots in Hood River on Thursday, February 2, 2023. (KOIN)

Officials ask the public to still avoid the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About two hours after police said they were responding to an active shooter situation near a Hood River Dairy Queen, officials announced the suspect had been surrounded and school lockdowns were lifted.

According to Hood River Fire & EMS, police responded to a private residence near Viento Lane and Clearwater Lane around 12 p.m. after receiving a call about a “dangerous situation.” Once officers arrived at the scene and tried making contact, they say someone inside the house fired off multiple shots.

As of about 2 p.m., police had surrounded the house that the suspect was contained in. Although the situation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said no injuries have been reported.

Hood River Fire says Cascade Avenue is currently closed from Rand Road to 20th Street. A fleet of about a dozen law enforcement vehicles was seen driving down the road at around 3:30 p.m.

The Interstate 84 eastbound ramp to Hood River is closed due to the police activity as well, according to TripCheck.

According to the Hood River County School District, the lower valley schools’ “secure status” lockdowns were lifted around 2 p.m. and all students were able to be dismissed at their regular time. Meanwhile, fire officials say that surrounding businesses have either been evacuated or are still sheltering in place.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is heading to the scene.