Suspect wanted in 1990 SF homicide located, arrested in Southern CA

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in a 1990 homicide in San Francisco was arrested this week in Southern California, officials announced Friday.

On Nov. 5, 1990, San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Potrero Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, 46-year-old Lamar Vaughn who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vaughn was taken to the hospital where he died.

SFPD homicide inspectors determined that Vaughn and the suspect were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

Investigators identified the suspect as James Francis Edwards, then 40 years old, and obtained an arrest warrant for murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

As the investigation continued, officials learned that Edwards used multiple identities and likely fled the state.

More than three decades later, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check on another person in Carpinteria.

On March 17, 2021, deputies contacted Edwards. After running a records check, they determined he was wanted in the 1990 homicide in San Francisco.

Edwards remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff, pending his transfer to the San Francisco County Jail.

“We would like to thank the members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending Edwards and helping return him to San Francisco where he will be held to answer for the criminal charges,” a statement from SFPD reads, in part.