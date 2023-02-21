SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 67-year-old woman last summer. The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy-set build and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, according to a statement sent out by SFPD. He is wanted for stabbing and elder abuse stemming from an incident last summer.

SFPD officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to a report of a stabbing on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 1:09 a.m., police said. The incident was reported in the area of Leavenworth and Eddy Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 67-year-old woman, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The SFPD Night Investigation Unit took over the investigation and is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

Police included a photo of the suspect along with the description.