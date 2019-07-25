Suspect turned herself in after hit-and-run with pedestrian in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) — A woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday morning in American Canyon.

The suspect is identified as 19-year-old Martha Morales Barrera.

Just before 8:30 a.m., a white 4-door sedan reportedly ran a red light while traveling southbound on Broadway at the Rio Del Mar intersection.

The car hit a 55-year-old man as he crossed the intersection heading eastbound.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a white Acura, or similar make, driven by a young woman with brown complexion.

At around 3:50 p.m., ACPD received a call that the associated vehicle was parked and unoccupied in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Officers located and towed the 2005 white Acura TL for evidence processing.

At around the same time, ACPD received a call from Napa Police Department that a young woman walked into their lobby and turned herself in for the hit-and-run.

According to witnesses, there were two passengers in the car who witnesses describe as young white men.

The pedestrian received emergency medical care at the scene before being sent to a local hospital.

His injuries are major but he is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The vehicle’s front windshield sustained significant damage.

Some witnesses attempted to follow the suspect as it fled southbound and turned west on Poco Way before continuing southbound.

The witnesses lost the vehicle and were unable to get a license plate at that time.