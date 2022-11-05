SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September.

One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 at Jenny Strand Park in Santa Clara.

The victim agreed to meet a woman he met on a mobile phone dating app. According to their plan, the victim and the woman met at the park.

As she entered the victim’s car, a suspect armed with a handgun approached the victim at the front-driver side window, where the suspect threatened the victim and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect struck the victim on the head with the handgun.

The victim surrendered his vehicle. That is when the woman exited the vehicle and ran.

Santa Clara police officers investigated the incident and entered the stolen vehicle in the California Department of Justice’s Stolen Vehicle System. Three days later, at about 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Santa Clara police officers received notification from its license plate reader system that the stolen vehicle was being driven through Santa Clara.

Officers located the vehicle near Santa Clara and Main streets. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspects were arrested without incident.

Then, on at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Santa Clara police detectives served two search warrants in connection with the carjacking. Search warrants were served, in the 400 block of Hillsdale Avenue in Santa Clara, and int he 600 block of Kodiak Court in Sunnyvale.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause and arrested a woman, Lateya McCann, 20, for her involvement in the carjacking. McCann was arrested on one count of conspiracy to commit a crime — in this case, the carjacking.

Also arrested were Jayveon Khiry Fleming, 18, and Joshua Jermaine Burns, 21, both of Alabama. Burns was wanted for the capital murder warrant in Alabama.

All three suspects remain in Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose awaiting further criminal proceedings.

