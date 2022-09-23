HOOVER PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who fired multiple rounds that struck the Boys and Girls Club building in Hoover Park last month, the department announced. The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the park.
The intended victim was not struck, according to police. However, multiple rounds hit the Boys and Girls Club, resulting in a lockdown of the facility. No one was injured during the attack.
An extensive investigation lead police to Jorge Daniel Gomez, 32, of San Carlos. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 Redwood City detectives and members of the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at Gomez’ residence and he was arrested.
At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a loaded, illegally possessed Glock handgun and over three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine. Over $3,000 was seized as evidence of illegal drug sales, according to police.
KRON On is streaming live news now
Gomez was booked into San Mateo County Jail on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Negligent discharge of a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Possession of a controlled substance with a firearm
- Possession of methamphetamine for sales
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call (650) 780-7107.