MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Monday when the sheriff’s office received several calls reporting shots fired in the 200 block of Drake Avenue in Marin City. Deputies arrived at the scene and were directed to a silver sedan leaving the parking lot that observers said was involved in the shooting. A deputy attempted a stop of the vehicle, but it did not yield, according to a Marin County Sheriff’s press release.

Believing the person driving the vehicle was connected to the shooting report, deputies pursued the sedan south on Highway 101 along with California Highway Patrol officers. For the next 22 minutes, they chased the vehicle into San Francisco and then back onto Highway 101 north into San Rafael.

The driver of the sedan drove “evasively and at excessive speeds in an attempt to evade capture,” according to police. Eventually, the vehicle came to stopped traffic on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge and collided with multiple vehicles, becoming inoperable as a result of the crash.

Poole was taken into custody. An adult passenger in the suspect vehicle and a 10-year-old child were unharmed and released after being interviewed. The driver of one of the vehicles Poole’s car crashed into suffered minor injuries and was also released at the scene.

Back at the scene of the alleged shooting, detectives found multiple shell casings of different calibers. No victims have come forward regarding the shooting and Poole’s arrest was not connected with the shooting due to the ongoing investigation.

He was transported to Marin County Jail and booked on the following charges and warrants:

Evading a peace officer and causing injury

Cruelty to a child

Assault with a deadly weapon

Warrant — First degree murder and attempted robbery (Solano County)

Warrant — Carrying a loaded firearm in public (Solano County)

Warrant — Evading a peace officer (Solano County)

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call (415) 473-7265.