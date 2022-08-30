(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet.





“Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There were no weapons involved and no one was injured.”

Photos accompanying the tweet show the suspect in handcuffs and a number of WCPD vehicles on the street. No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.