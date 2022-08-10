SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a vehicle collision where a car crashed into a pole, according to a Facebook post from San Mateo Police Department.

On Wednesday morning SMPD officers were called to a single vehicle collision on Pacific Boulevard. After officers arrived on scene they observed an intoxicated driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a pole.

The estimated damage to the pole was $80,000, according to police. The driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. There were no injuries reported from the collision.