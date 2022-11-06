CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol.

On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that a vehicle crashed into a tree and one passenger was thrown from the vehicle in the collision. Two other occupants who were inside of the car ran away from the scene.

Fire crews responded to the scene along with CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff and the Cloverdale Police Department. The ejected passenger suffered from major injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement searched the area for the two missing suspects.

Two men were seen walking on Asti and Dutcher Creek roads, and police confirmed that they were the missing driver and passenger from the collision. The driver was arrested before being taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared.

The driver was later released from the hospital and he was booked into Sonoma County Jail. CHP says the driver is being charged with felony driving under the influence, hit and run, vehicular manslaughter and delaying or resisting arrest.