VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year.

A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled 1965 Chevrolet sedan was hit about 8 p.m. by a suspected drunken driver in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard. The man was out of his car when it was rear-ended by a northbound 2013 BMW sports utility vehicle, police said.

The BMW also hit a 1999 Honda whose driver was helping the people in the disabled Chevrolet. The Chevrolet’s driver, a 44-year-old man from Fairfield, died in the crash.

His name was not released, pending notification of next of kin. Two other people, from American Canyon and Fairfield, were injured in the collision.

The driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old Vallejo man, showed signs of intoxication, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Lenard Alamon of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 648-4329.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.