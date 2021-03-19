Suspected DUI driver crashes into Hollywood storefront; 4 seriously injured

A suspected DUI driver was arrested Friday after crashing into a Hollywood Boulevard storefront, seriously injuring four people, including members of a local news crew, officials said.

Multiple people were hit by a vehicle along Hollywood Boulevard on March 19, 2021, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (KTLA)

The crash was reported about 3:05 p.m. at 6818 Hollywood Blvd., near the Hollywood and Highland complex, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront, striking several pedestrians, fire officials said in an alert.

Five patients were taken to a local trauma center, four of whom were described as being in “serious-to-critical condition,” fire officials said. One additional person declined to be transported.

All victims were eventually described as being in stable condition.

The driver was impaired and heading in the wrong direction when the SUV jumped the curb and crashed into the Hollywood Market Liquor Store, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling said at the scene.

“He says that he fell asleep, he ran off the road going the wrong way and he hit a crowd of people,” the captain explained.

Video shows the unidentified driver being loaded into an ambulance after speaking to police at the scene. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, LAPD officials tweeted Friday evening.

Fox 11 reporter Hal Eisner and a photographer were in the area reporting on the reopening of the El Capitan Theatre and were injured in the crash, The Associated Press reported.

In a tweet, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the victims also included two tourists from Washington, one of which suffered broken ribs and a broken leg. The other was left with moderate injuries including lacerations and abrasions, the chief said.

“It could have been any of us,” Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan said at the scene. “You never know here on Hollywood Boulevard. I mean, out of the blue, just like that. I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock.”

Glass and other debris from the impact of the crash were strewn all over the sidewalk and road, video from the scene showed. Hours after the crash, the SUV remained on the sidewalk while officials conducted an investigation.

This incident points to continued threat DUI poses to our safety. Update on victims: 2 tourists from Washington. One has severe injuries with broken ribs, broken leg. The other has moderate injuries with lacerations and abrasions. All victims listed as stable at this point. https://t.co/93U5SU6Fqf — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) March 20, 2021

The male driver of the vehicle has been placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI). https://t.co/tc1x6thdwl — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 19, 2021