Suspected gang member charged with killing Oakland Councilwoman’s son

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A suspected gang member has been charged with killing a son of an Oakland City Councilwoman. Victor McElhaney was studying music at the University of Southern California and was shot during an off-campus robbery attempt.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Ivan Hernandez was charged Tuesday with one count of murder during an attempted robbery and murder while being an active participant in a criminal street gang. His arraignment is pending.

Hernandez is accused of fatally shooting 21-year old McElhaney in March about a mile from the USC campus. McElhaney was the son of Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

If convicted, Hernandez could face either life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek capital punishment.

