(KRON) — Two people were arrested in Woodside Thursday night for allegedly robbing a man of jewelry in a restaurant parking lot. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Alice’s Restaurant in Woodside at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, for an armed robbery in the parking lot.

A Redwood City resident had a knife brandished at him by the suspects, who allegedly stole his gold chains valued at $15,000, according to deputies. The 50-year-old victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The suspects, Jose Zaragoza Mendez and Jesus Zaragoza Mendez, fled the scene westbound on Woodside Road. However, deputies swiftly responded to the dispatch. Deputies located the suspects around Highway 1 and Highway 92. Jose and Jesus Zaragoza Mendez were found in a car reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol in Hayward.

The two suspects surrendered and were booked at the San Mateo County Jail with armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property charges.

The victim’s stolen belongings were returned.